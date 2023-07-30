8,264 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.70. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

