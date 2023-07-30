7,196 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 494.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $351.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

