70,601 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 2,285,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

