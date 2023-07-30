54,989 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.23% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,806,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4,680.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 0.62.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,194 shares of company stock worth $11,097,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

