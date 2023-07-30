54,335 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $151,999,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

CTRA opened at $27.41 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

