500 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.60. 893,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,146. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average is $175.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

