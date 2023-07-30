3,239 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,170,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 866,125 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 900,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,303. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.