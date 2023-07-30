281,564 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 281,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after buying an additional 3,182,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 607,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.67 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

