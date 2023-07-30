1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 28.3% in July

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BCOW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247. The company has a market cap of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.37. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 435,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

