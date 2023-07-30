17,676 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $62,691,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $24,429,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -9.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

