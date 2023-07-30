15,312 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ABB by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.96. 105,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

