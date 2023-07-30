1,338 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.79.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

