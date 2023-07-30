10,541 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. 1,636,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

