ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.87. 2,810,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.39. The company has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.