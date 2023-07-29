ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,627 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTI stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

