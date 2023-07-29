ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.2 %

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,490.14.

MTD stock traded down $15.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,308.51. 305,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,318.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,434.76. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 3,344.58%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

