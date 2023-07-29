ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $271.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average of $254.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

