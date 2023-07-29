ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.45. 5,299,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

