ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,014,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,607,418. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

