ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.31. 5,602,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

