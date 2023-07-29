ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. 590,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

