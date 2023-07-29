ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.86 on Friday, reaching $383.48. 56,902,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.35.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

