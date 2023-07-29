Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,555 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 7.0% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $776,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,429 shares of company stock worth $5,551,016. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. 2,742,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,490. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $119.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.