Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

About Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

