Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Trading Down 0.9%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 1,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.3441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

