Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

