Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Valvoline worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

