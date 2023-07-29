Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Steven Madden worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on SHOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

