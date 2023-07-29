Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Sprout Social worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,944 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
See Also
