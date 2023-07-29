Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,820.60.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,012.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,715.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,593.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,016.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

