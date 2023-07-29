Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,934 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.28.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

