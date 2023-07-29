Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,451 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of G-III Apparel Group worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

