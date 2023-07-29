Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

