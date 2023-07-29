Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

