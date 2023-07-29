Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 10,446 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $108.94 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

