Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ingevity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 6,613.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 872,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,974,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ingevity by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 433,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $9,133,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $63.38 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.