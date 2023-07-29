Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,434 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -157.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

