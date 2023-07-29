Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Zenvia comprises 0.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of Zenvia worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zenvia by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ZENV opened at $0.88 on Friday. Zenvia Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

