Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 3.5%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Zelira Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialisation of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

