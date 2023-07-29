Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Major Shareholder Buys $234,120.78 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 289,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $234,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,030.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 3,022,488 shares of Yellow stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,964,617.20.

Yellow Stock Performance

Yellow stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 16,704,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,259. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 23,639.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 3,769.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

