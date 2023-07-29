Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 172,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Xtant Medical stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

