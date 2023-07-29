XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,818 shares of company stock worth $157,134 over the last quarter.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO remained flat at $24.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

About XOMA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

