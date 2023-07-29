Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $305.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 307.70 ($3.95), with a volume of 154480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.92).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £182.55 million, a PE ratio of -2,168.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,057.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,135.62.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -22,142.86%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

