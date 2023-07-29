World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WWE opened at $105.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.