Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.78

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.78 and last traded at $107.69, with a volume of 2828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 65.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.