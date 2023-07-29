Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,558 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $60,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.93. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of -228.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $236.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.