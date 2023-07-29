WOO Network Price Down 3.8% This Week (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $353.45 million and $6.91 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,434,627 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

