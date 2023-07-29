Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,669 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for 3.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.09% of Wix.com worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.69. 618,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,407. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.