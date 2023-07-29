WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.28 and last traded at $82.43. Approximately 53,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 93,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

