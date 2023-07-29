WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WisdomTree Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,700. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WT shares. UBS Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

